The Rams made 19 of 27 free throws while the Rams connected on nine of 14 for the game. Jayden Banks led MICDS with 20 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 15 and Brandon Clemons added 10. Sam Goellner led the way for Ladue with 13 points and Jack Steinbach added 13. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Mason Swartz (9).