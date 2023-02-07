The Rams shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Mater Dei hit 10 of 22 3-pointers. The leading scorers for MICDS were Marcus Coleman (18), Jayden Banks (12), Brandon Clemens (11) and Brin Lewis (10). Drake Wagner led the way for Mater Dei with 24 points and Nick Lampe added 11. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Marcus Coleman (9).