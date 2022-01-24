Recap: MICDS handily defeats Francis Howell North

MICDS handily defeated visiting Francis Howell North 50-27 Monday.
Brandon Mitchell-Day led the way for MICDS with 11 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
As the final seconds of double overtime ticked away Friday, Logan Cathell dribbled past midcourt.
Collinsville used a 26-7 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Hazelwood Central on Wednesday in the first round of the Belleville East Classic.
CBC got its first MCC win behind 28 points from Rob Martin, surviving a 26-point effort from De Smet's Brian Taylor.
Mason Shubert and Brady Moore scored 17 points apiece and Breese Central played a tough defensive game to defeat Mascoutah.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Travis Wallace called Casen Lawrence over and asked him for a favor.
JERSEYVILLE — Tyrek Thomas could only imagine what would happen if he allowed the guy he was guarding to shake loose for a bucket.
JERSEYVILLE — Omarion Gooden laid the framework Wednesday for some Cahokia excitement.
CREVE COEUR — Not quite six minutes into the first quarter, Mike Potsou called timeout to give his Whitfield boys basketball team an earful an…
CENTRALIA, Ill. – Vashon showed off its vast array of skills Thursday.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (9-4)52. CBC (9-5)13. East St. Louis (14-4)34. De Smet (9-4)65…
