Recap: MICDS handily defeats Lutheran South

Nick Roper had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead MICDS over visiting Lutheran South 77-52 Tuesday.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 15 of 30 shots. Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Hasani Spann (27) and Jack Pronger (10).
MICDS (14-1) visits Principia on Friday at 6 p.m. Lutheran South (8-9) hosts Lutheran North on Saturday at 7 p.m.
