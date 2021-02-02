 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS handily defeats Lutheran South
0 comments

Recap: MICDS handily defeats Lutheran South

  • 0

Nick Roper had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead MICDS over visiting Lutheran South 77-52 Tuesday.

The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 15 of 30 shots. Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Hasani Spann (27) and Jack Pronger (10).

MICDS (14-1) visits Principia on Friday at 6 p.m. Lutheran South (8-9) hosts Lutheran North on Saturday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports