 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS slips past Westminster
0 comments

Recap: MICDS slips past Westminster

  • 0

MICDS slipped past Westminster 41-40 Tuesday at Westminster.

Sam Wienstroer led MICDS with 15 points. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Aaron Hendricks (11).

MICDS (19-2) travels to Priory on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports