Recap: MICDS slips past Westminster
It was a scene that was hard to square in this time of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.
Boys basketball notebook: Missouri postseason takes on a different look amid pandemic; U. City, Summit into quarantine
Postseason basketball is back, and like a lot of things it’s going to look different than it did in the past.
Tarris Reed scored 23 of his 28 points in the final two quarters Friday, including successive baskets late in the game to preserve Chaminade's 72-64 home victory over CBC
Wally Good finished last in his fantasy football league. His punishment was the pink and blue hairdo, which led to a career scoring night.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/17/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (16-1)12. CBC (13-3)23. Francis Howell (14-3)34. De Smet (10-6…
COLLINSVILLE — Tray Swygeart needed a spark.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Dalton Boruff isn't afraid to admit it.
The sophomore guard for the Belleville East boys basketball team heeded a few words from his older brother, Javon Pickett, who is a junior on the University of Missouri men's basketball team.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Whatever pregame routine Max Harris has used the last two games, he may want to stick with it the rest of the season.
COTTLEVILLE — It was a tough 20 days for Anthony Phiffer.