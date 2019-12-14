Jack Pronger had 18 points and 11 rebounds to propel MICDS over visiting Columbia 69-56 Saturday.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Brandon Mitchell-Day (15), Nick Roper (14) and Hasani Spann (10). Sam Horner led Columbia with 16 points, while Jackson Holmes finished with 15 and Jacob O'Connor added 12.
MICDS (5-0) hosts Clayton on Monday at 7 p.m. Columbia (4-3) plays at Salem, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.