Recap: MICDS topples Fort Zumwalt South

MICDS toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt South 52-37 Friday.
The Rams made 20 of 26 free throws (77 percent), while the Bulldogs sank 5-7 (71 percent). The leading scorers for MICDS were Brandon Mitchell-Day (12), Jayden Banks (11), Marcus Coleman (11) and Jack Hayes (11). Joey Friedel led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 11 points.
MICDS (5-1) visits Lutheran North on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) plays at home against Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
