 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS topples Fort Zumwalt South
0 comments

Recap: MICDS topples Fort Zumwalt South

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MICDS toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt South 52-37 Friday.

The Rams made 20 of 26 free throws (77 percent), while the Bulldogs sank 5-7 (71 percent). The leading scorers for MICDS were Brandon Mitchell-Day (12), Jayden Banks (11), Marcus Coleman (11) and Jack Hayes (11). Joey Friedel led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 11 points.

MICDS (5-1) visits Lutheran North on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1) plays at home against Washington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (4-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (7-1) is idle.3. Chaminade (3-1) is idle.4. Pattonville (3-2) def. Jennings…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News