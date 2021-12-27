Recap: MICDS topples Fort Zumwalt West

Brandon Mitchell-Day had a game-high 30 points to lead MICDS to a 68-53 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt West Monday.
The Rams were seven of 13 (54 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for MICDS was Marcus Coleman with 17 points. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Brandon Mitchell-Day (8).
MICDS (7-1) plays at Lutheran North on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (3-4) will host Holt on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m.
