 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS topples Fort Zumwalt West
0 comments

Recap: MICDS topples Fort Zumwalt West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Mitchell-Day had a game-high 30 points to lead MICDS to a 68-53 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt West Monday.

The Rams were seven of 13 (54 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for MICDS was Marcus Coleman with 17 points. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Brandon Mitchell-Day (8).

MICDS (7-1) plays at Lutheran North on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (3-4) will host Holt on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News