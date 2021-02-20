Recap: MICDS topples Hazelwood Central

MICDS toppled visiting Hazelwood Central 64-50 Saturday.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 16 points and Nick Roper added 14. Jai Graham was the leading scorer for Hazelwood Central with 16 points. The leading rebounders for MICDS were Aaron Hendricks (13) and Nick Roper (9). The leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was Jai Graham (8)
MICDS (18-2) plays at Westminster on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Hazelwood Central (5-7) goes on the road to play Jennings on Monday at 5:30 p.m.