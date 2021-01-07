Recap: MICDS topples O'Fallon Christian

MICDS got double-doubles from Aaron Hendricks (12 points, 16 rebounds) and Sam Wienstroer (15 points, 10 assists) defeating visiting O'Fallon Christian 90-75 Thursday.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 14 of 24 shots. Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Hasani Spann (24), Brandon Mitchell-Day (19) and Nick Roper (14). The other leading rebounder for MICDS was Brandon Mitchell-Day (8).
MICDS (9-0) visits John Burroughs on Friday, January 15 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (5-3) will host DuBourg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.