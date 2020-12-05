Recap: MICDS topples Whitfield

Nick Roper had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead MICDS over visiting Whitfield 67-54 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for MICDS were Aaron Hendricks (20), Hasani Spann (16) and Brandon Mitchell-Day (14). The other leading rebounder for MICDS was Aaron Hendricks (8).
MICDS (1-0) travels to Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Whitfield (0-1) will host Vianney on Friday at 5 p.m.
