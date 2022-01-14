Recap: MICDS tops John Burroughs

MICDS topped visiting John Burroughs 58-48 Friday.
Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 22 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 14 and Tony Nunn added 10. Trevor Reed led John Burroughs with 17 points, while Anand Dharmarajan finished with 11 and Will Gurley added 11.
MICDS (10-2) visits Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (9-3) visits Lutheran South on Friday, January 21 at 7 p.m.
