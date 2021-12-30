 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS tops Whitfield
MICDS topped visiting Whitfield 60-48 Thursday.

The Rams shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 21 points, while Marcus Coleman finished with 14 and Mark Mintzlaff added 13. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Jack Hayes (14).

MICDS (9-1) travels to Lutheran North on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Whitfield (9-3) hosts De Smet on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

