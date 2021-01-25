 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Francis Howell North
MICDS triumphed over visiting Francis Howell North 50-14 Monday.

The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Aaron Hendricks was the leading scorer for MICDS with 10 points. Kristian Brown was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 10 points.

MICDS (12-0) plays at home against Priory on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-5) hosts Sikeston on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

