Recap: MICDS triumphs over Lutheran North

Aaron Hendricks notched 11 points and 15 rebounds to propel MICDS over visiting Lutheran North 78-25 Monday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Crusaders loss to the Rams. The Crusaders made only 1-7 (14 percent), while the Rams connected on 12 of 24. Other contributing scorers for MICDS were Nick Roper (15), Brandon Mitchell-Day (14), Mark Mintzlaff (11) and Hasani Spann (11). Devyn Jones led Lutheran North with 9 points.
MICDS (8-0) will host O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (4-4) plays at home against Lutheran South on Tuesday, January 12 at 7 p.m.