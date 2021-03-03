Recap: MICDS triumphs over Normandy

MICDS triumphed over visiting Normandy 76-29 Wednesday.
-
King makes most of surprise start, helps CBC down Webster Groves
-
Kramer takes control to lift SLUH past Hazelwood Central
-
Boys basketball roundup: Lafayette rallies past Eureka; De Smet drops St. Charles West
-
Lift For Life cranks up the offense in sectional win over Arcadia Valley
-
O'Fallon Christian rolls past Palmyra to reach third quarterfinal in four seasons
The Rams were seven of 10 (70 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Jack Pronger led MICDS with 17 points, while Nick Roper finished with 13 and Brandon Mitchell-Day added 12. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Nick Roper (8).
MICDS (20-3) will host Westminster on Friday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.