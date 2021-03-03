 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Normandy
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Normandy

MICDS triumphed over visiting Normandy 76-29 Wednesday.

The Rams were seven of 10 (70 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Jack Pronger led MICDS with 17 points, while Nick Roper finished with 13 and Brandon Mitchell-Day added 12. The leading rebounder for MICDS was Nick Roper (8).

MICDS (20-3) will host Westminster on Friday at 6 p.m.

