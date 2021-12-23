Recap: MICDS triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

MICDS triumphed over visiting O'Fallon Christian 62-19 Thursday.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 14 points, while Jayden Banks finished with 11 and Marcus Coleman added 11. RJ Steckler led the way for O'Fallon Christian with 11 points.
MICDS (6-1) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 3 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-7) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
