 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: MICDS triumphs over O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Recap: MICDS triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

  • 0

MICDS triumphed over visiting O'Fallon Christian 62-19 Thursday.

The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Brandon Mitchell-Day led MICDS with 14 points, while Jayden Banks finished with 11 and Marcus Coleman added 11. RJ Steckler led the way for O'Fallon Christian with 11 points.

MICDS (6-1) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 3 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-7) plays at home against Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News