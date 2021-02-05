Recap: MICDS triumphs over Principia

MICDS cruised to a 59-26 win over Principia Friday at Principia.
Charley Hoffman led the way for Principia with 11 points.
MICDS (15-1) plays at home against Priory on Monday at 7 p.m. Principia (1-7) visits Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
