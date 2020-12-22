Recap: Miller Career downs John Burroughs

Miller Career downed John Burroughs 59-52 Tuesday at John Burroughs.
-
Vashon product Fletcher asked to step away from Kentucky basketball
-
St. Charles West knocks off Francis Howell Central for third consecutive win
-
South Iron hopes loss at Vashon helps lead to bigger wins down the road
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, preseason
-
Boys basketball roundup: Webster Groves holds off Kirkwood; Howell rallies past Howell Central
Tyson Ford led John Burroughs with 16 points, while Anand Dharmarajan finished with 10 and Will Gurley added 10. The leading rebounders for John Burroughs were Tyson Ford (12) and Will Gurley (8).
Miller Career (4-0) travels to SLUH on Monday at 2 p.m. John Burroughs (0-1) travels to DuBourg on Monday at 2 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.