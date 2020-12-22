 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Miller Career downs John Burroughs
0 comments

Recap: Miller Career downs John Burroughs

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Miller Career downed John Burroughs 59-52 Tuesday at John Burroughs.

Tyson Ford led John Burroughs with 16 points, while Anand Dharmarajan finished with 10 and Will Gurley added 10. The leading rebounders for John Burroughs were Tyson Ford (12) and Will Gurley (8).

Miller Career (4-0) travels to SLUH on Monday at 2 p.m. John Burroughs (0-1) travels to DuBourg on Monday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports