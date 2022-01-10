 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Miller Career rolls past Metro
Recap: Miller Career rolls past Metro

Miller Career rolled past visiting Metro 76-46 Monday.

Amari Foluke led the way for Metro with 23 points. The leading rebounder for Metro was Justin Boyle (8)

Miller Career (10-5) visits Harrisburg, Missouri on Saturday at 1 p.m. Metro (3-5) hosts St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

