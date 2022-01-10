Recap: Miller Career rolls past Metro

Miller Career rolled past visiting Metro 76-46 Monday.
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
Amari Foluke led the way for Metro with 23 points. The leading rebounder for Metro was Justin Boyle (8)
Miller Career (10-5) visits Harrisburg, Missouri on Saturday at 1 p.m. Metro (3-5) hosts St. Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.