Recap: Miller Career tops Lift For Life

Miller Career trailed by nine at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 64-52 win over Lift For Life Saturday.
The Phoenix shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Osiris Mahr was the leading scorer for Miller Career with 20 points and Dejuan Fields added 12. The leading rebounders for Miller Career were Eric Calicutt (11) and Shelton Flanigan (11).
Miller Career (7-6) visits Gateway STEM on Monday at 6 p.m. Lift For Life (14-8) hosts Orchard Farm on Friday at 7 p.m.