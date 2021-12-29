Recap: Moline breezes by Pattonville

Moline breezed by visiting Pattonville 68-49 Wednesday.
Pattonville (6-6) hosts Parkway North on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Moline breezed by visiting Pattonville 68-49 Wednesday.
Pattonville (6-6) hosts Parkway North on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
LADUE – After losing its top four scorers from a year ago, the Kirkwood High boys basketball team has spent the better part of this season try…
Holiday basketball tournaments have returned, but the complications presented in the time of COVID-19 remain.
WILDWOOD – The running and gunning Vianney basketball team closed out the first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Monday night.
O'FALLON – St. Dominic sophomore Brayden Gardner admitted he was more nervous trying to make a fast break layup than shooting a 3-pointer.
COLLINSVILLE – Rini Harris was tired halfway through his day.
One day after a difficult loss to St. Louis University High, Chaminade turned in a solid performance and outlasted a tough Cardinal Ritter club.
LADUE – Raynard Horry is fitting in just fine on his new team.
AFFTON — Priory basketball coach Bob McCormack didn't like what he saw from his starting five on Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA, Ill. – Ty Lenhardt knew his Waterloo boys basketball team's offense needed a wake-up call.
Oakville was outscored 21-8 in the final 13 minutes Monday and lost to Mundelein in the Collinsville Holiday Classic at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.