Recap: Moline breezes by Pattonville
Recap: Moline breezes by Pattonville

Moline breezed by visiting Pattonville 68-49 Wednesday.

Pattonville (6-6) hosts Parkway North on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.

