Recap: Moline defeats Tolton
Brock Harding scored 25 points to lead Moline to a 78-72 victory over Tolton Saturday at Highland.

Moline shot 64% (21 of 33) from the field, while Tolton was 25 of 48 (52%). Also finishing in double figures for Moline were Kyle Taylor (15), Grant Welch (13) and Rob Pulliam (11). Jevon Porter led Tolton with 27 points, while Tahki Chievous finished with 22 and Aaron Rowe added 13. The leading rebounders for Tolton were Jevon Porter (14) and Tahki Chievous (8).

Tolton (7-3) plays at St. Mary's on Friday at 7 p.m.

