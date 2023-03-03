Recap: Moline handily defeats O'Fallon StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Moline handily defeated O'Fallon 62-38 Friday at Moline.Owen Freeman led Moline with 22 points and Brock Harding added 16. Isaiah Camper led the way for O'Fallon with 8 points. 0 Comments Tags 03-03-2023 Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular East St. Louis gets gritty Class 3A sectional semifinal win at Centralia CENTRALIA, Ill. — East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich can be a little stubborn at times. Dickshot, Lewis propel Breese Central into sectional final with win over Carterville Chase Lewis picked a perfect time to cut loose. Missouri boys basketball postseason roundup: Lutheran North, Principia reach quarterfinals Roundup of Missouri boys basketball postseason games based on stats reported by each team. O'Fallon roars past Quincy to advance to 4A sectional championship ALTON — Isaiah Camper could only look over his shoulder and smile. Winslow leads Triad past Mount Vernon and on to sectional final matchup with East St. Louis CENTRALIA, Ill. — The evolution of Drew Winslow and the Triad boys basketball team continued in earnest Wednesday night.