 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Monroe City edges O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Recap: Monroe City edges O'Fallon Christian

  • 0

Monroe City edged visiting O'Fallon Christian 51-49 Friday.

Joshua Talton led Monroe City with 19 points and Jaedyn Robertson added 10. Roddy Alexander led O'Fallon Christian with 22 points.

Monroe City (5-2) hosts Summit Christian on Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports