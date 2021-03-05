Recap: Monroe City edges O'Fallon Christian

Monroe City edged visiting O'Fallon Christian 51-49 Friday.
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Talton led Monroe City with 19 points and Jaedyn Robertson added 10. Roddy Alexander led O'Fallon Christian with 22 points.
Monroe City (5-2) hosts Summit Christian on Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m.
