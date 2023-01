Montgomery County cruised to a 65-32 win over visiting New Haven Tuesday.

Tyler Erwin led the way for Montgomery County with 17 points and Clayton Parker added 16. Andrew Noelke was the leading scorer for New Haven with 18 points.

Montgomery County (12-5) will host California on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. New Haven (5-10) goes on the road to play California on Friday at 4 p.m.