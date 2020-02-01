Recap: Mount Carmel, Illinois handily defeats Whitfield

Kaleb Applebey had a game-high 28 points to lead Mount Carmel, Illinois to a 64-40 win over visiting Whitfield Saturday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Warriors. Whitfield could only hit on zero of one, while Mount Carmel, Illinois made 21 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Mount Carmel, Illinois were Beau Stipp (14) and Gage Kennard (11). Isaiah Alexander was the leading scorer for Whitfield with 14 points.
Mount Carmel, Illinois (4-1) plays at Marion on Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m. Whitfield (5-14) visits Oakville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.