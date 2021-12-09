 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mount Olive defeats Pawnee
0 comments

Recap: Mount Olive defeats Pawnee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mount Olive defeated visiting Pawnee 49-45 Thursday.

Trent Markezich led the way for Mount Olive with 22 points and Ashton Pfeiffer added 13. Caden Cox led Pawnee with 18 points, while Cody Ellis finished with 17 and Kratochuil added 10.

Mount Olive (4-4) visits Dupo on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Pawnee (0-1) hosts Carlinville on Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News