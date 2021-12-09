Recap: Mount Olive defeats Pawnee

Mount Olive defeated visiting Pawnee 49-45 Thursday.
Trent Markezich led the way for Mount Olive with 22 points and Ashton Pfeiffer added 13. Caden Cox led Pawnee with 18 points, while Cody Ellis finished with 17 and Kratochuil added 10.
Mount Olive (4-4) visits Dupo on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Pawnee (0-1) hosts Carlinville on Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
