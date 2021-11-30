Recap: Mount Olive downs Gillespie

Trent Markezich had a game-high 29 points to lead Mount Olive to a 58-49 win over visiting Gillespie Tuesday.
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27
-
Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Miners loss to the Wildcats. The Miners made only 4-11 (36 percent), while the Wildcats connected on 20 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Mount Olive was Ashton Pfeiffer with 13 points. Kamryn Link led the way for Gillespie with 12 points and Bryce Buhs added 10.
Mount Olive (3-2) hosts Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. Gillespie (0-2) plays at home against Carlinville on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.