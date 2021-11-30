 Skip to main content
Recap: Mount Olive downs Gillespie
Trent Markezich had a game-high 29 points to lead Mount Olive to a 58-49 win over visiting Gillespie Tuesday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Miners loss to the Wildcats. The Miners made only 4-11 (36 percent), while the Wildcats connected on 20 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Mount Olive was Ashton Pfeiffer with 13 points. Kamryn Link led the way for Gillespie with 12 points and Bryce Buhs added 10.

Mount Olive (3-2) hosts Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. Gillespie (0-2) plays at home against Carlinville on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

