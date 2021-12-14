 Skip to main content
Recap: Mount Olive rolls past Dupo
Mount Olive rolled past Dupo 55-25 Tuesday at Dupo.

Free throw shooting was key to the Wildcats win. Mount Olive connected on 17 of 34 attempts, while the Tigers made just five of eight. The leading scorers for Mount Olive were Trent Markezich (18), Blake Schehl (12), Josh Klotz (10) and Ashton Pfeiffer (10). Chase Mantz led Dupo with 8 points.

Mount Olive (5-4) goes on the road to play Nokomis on Friday at 6 p.m. Dupo (2-7) hosts New Athens on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

