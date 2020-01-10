Recap: Mount Vernon, Illinois beats Cahokia

Mount Vernon, Illinois beat Cahokia 53-35 Friday at Cahokia.
The Rams made 25 of 34 free throws while the Comanches connected on eight of 12 for the game. Carson Prost led Mount Vernon, Illinois with 18 points, while Amir Spann finished with 12 and Jackson Creel added 10. Blake Giles led the way for Cahokia with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Cahokia was Blake Giles (8)
Mount Vernon, Illinois (10-4) plays at home against Marion on Friday, January 17 at 7:15 p.m. Cahokia (0-15) hosts Lutheran North on Saturday at 4 p.m.