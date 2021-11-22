 Skip to main content
Recap: Mount Vernon, Illinois beats Christ Our Rock
NJ Benson had a game-high 34 points to lead Mount Vernon, Illinois to a 64-46 win over visiting Christ Our Rock Monday.

The Rams hit 12 of 20 free throw attempts, while Christ Our Rock made five of seven. Also finishing in double figures for Mount Vernon, Illinois were DaShaunsae King (10) and Jackson Swan (10). Myles Pryor was the leading scorer for Christ Our Rock with 12 points and Drew Jackson added 10.

Mount Vernon, Illinois (1-0) travels to Lift For Life on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Christ Our Rock (0-1) travels to Dupo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

