 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mount Vernon, Illinois edges Mater Dei
0 comments

Recap: Mount Vernon, Illinois edges Mater Dei

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mount Vernon, Illinois defeated Mater Dei 46-44 in zero overtimes Friday at Metro-East Lutheran.

NJ Benson led the way for Mount Vernon, Illinois with 12 points. Jacob Patton led the way for Mater Dei with 15 points and Cole Peppenhorst added 11.

Mount Vernon, Illinois (3-1) will host Belleville East on Saturday, December 4 at 9:15 p.m. Mater Dei (2-2) visits John Burroughs on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News