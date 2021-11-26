Recap: Mount Vernon, Illinois edges Mater Dei

Mount Vernon, Illinois defeated Mater Dei 46-44 in zero overtimes Friday at Metro-East Lutheran.
NJ Benson led the way for Mount Vernon, Illinois with 12 points. Jacob Patton led the way for Mater Dei with 15 points and Cole Peppenhorst added 11.
Mount Vernon, Illinois (3-1) will host Belleville East on Saturday, December 4 at 9:15 p.m. Mater Dei (2-2) visits John Burroughs on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.
