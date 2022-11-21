Recap: Mount Zion beats Althoff StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 21, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Zion beat Althoff 66-49 Monday at Lincoln, Illinois.Mount Zion (1-0) travels to Lincoln, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Althoff (0-1) travels to Cahokia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 11-21-2022 Mount Zion Travel Illinois STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Recap: Gateway STEM triumphs over Gateway Science Academy Gateway STEM got double-doubles from Leon Harris (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Dwayne Kirkman (19 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Gatew… Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over McKinley Lutheran North triumphed over visiting McKinley 77-36 Friday. Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/18/2022Scoring Leaders Recap: Holt triumphs over North Point Justin Hayes had 16 points and 12 rebounds to propel Holt over North Point 64-31 Friday at North Point. Top 10 schedule, results schools - 11/16 Recap: Gateway Legacy Christian beats Metro Gateway Legacy Christian beat visiting Metro 75-57 Friday. Top 10 schedule, results schools - 11/15 Box: Gateway STEM 73, Gateway Science Academy 31 1234567FinalGateway Science Academy5311220131Gateway STEM000000073