Recap: Mount Zion beats Althoff

Mount Zion beat Althoff 66-49 Monday at Lincoln, Illinois.

Mount Zion (1-0) travels to Lincoln, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Althoff (0-1) travels to Cahokia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

