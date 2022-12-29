 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Mundelein tops Madison, Illinois

Mundelein topped Madison, Illinois 63-53 Thursday at Collinsville.

Mundelein (1-1) visits McCluer North at 6 p.m today. Madison, Illinois (8-6) travels to Granite City at 4:30 p.m today.

