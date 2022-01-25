Recap: Murphysboro beats Lovejoy

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Wildcats. Lovejoy could only hit on zero of five, while the Red Devils made seven of 17. Calvon Clemons led Murphysboro with 21 points, while AJ Walker finished with 11 and Carmello Davis added 10. Wiley led Lovejoy with 14 points and Shantez Holliday added 12.