Recap: Murphysboro tops Steeleville

Murphysboro topped Steeleville 51-39 Wednesday at Sparta.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Warriors. Steeleville could only hit on zero of one, while the Red Devils made 17 of 26. Calvon Clemons led Murphysboro with 14 points, while Jamarr McZeke finished with 13 and Jameirr Frazier added 11. Austin Hagel led Steeleville with 15 points.
Murphysboro (9-3) will host Columbia on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Steeleville (8-8) goes on the road to play Waterloo on Thursday at 7 p.m.