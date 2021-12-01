 Skip to main content
Recap: Murphysboro triumphs over Lovejoy
Murphysboro cruised to a 66-35 win over visiting Lovejoy Wednesday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Wildcats. Lovejoy could only hit on one of five, while the Red Devils made 11 of 18. Calvon Clemons led Murphysboro with 22 points, while Karmelo Abernathy finished with 16 and Alek Abell added 10. Shantez Holliday led the way for Lovejoy with 8 points and Jeremy McLorn added 8.

Murphysboro (2-0) plays at home against Harrisburg, Illinois on Friday at 7 p.m. Lovejoy (2-4) plays at home against Chester on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

