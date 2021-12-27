Recap: Murphysboro triumphs over Okawville

Murphysboro cruised to a 60-27 win over visiting Okawville Monday.
The Red Devils shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Okawville hit three of 19 3-pointers. Calvon Clemons led the way for Murphysboro with 15 points and Karmelo Abernathy added 10. Ethan Riechmann led the way for Okawville with 10 points.
Murphysboro (5-0) plays at Steeleville on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Okawville (1-7) hosts Mounds Meridian on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
