Recap: Nashville defeats Metro-East Lutheran
0 comments

  • 0
Nashville defeated Metro-East Lutheran 48-43 Thursday at Mater Dei.

The Hornets shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field, while Metro-East Lutheran was 12 of 22 (55%). Carson Parker led the way for Nashville with 22 points and Terry Pelczynski added 13. A.J. Smith led the way for Metro-East Lutheran with 26 points. The leading rebounder for Metro-East Lutheran was A.J. Smith (9)

Nashville (8-2) plays at home against Doss (Ky.) at 6:30 p.m today. Metro-East Lutheran (3-6) visits Wesclin at 9:30 p.m today.

