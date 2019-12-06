New Athens beat Dupo 48-31 Friday at Dupo.
Joe Range led the way for New Athens with 21 points and Dylan Boone added 13.
New Athens (3-2) plays at Odin on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Dupo (0-6) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Friday, December 13 at 6 p.m.
