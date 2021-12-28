Recap: New Athens breezes by Galatia

New Athens fell behind visiting Galatia 49-36 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 62-42 win Tuesday.
Gannon Birkner led New Athens with 20 points, while Isaiah Lintker finished with 14 and James Range added 12. Noah Frailey led the way for Galatia with 17 points and Klayton Wright added 14.
New Athens (8-5) visits Sparta on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
