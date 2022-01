Gannon Birkner had a game-high 34 points to lead New Athens to a 65-46 win over visiting Valmeyer Friday.

New Athens (10-11) goes on the road to play Steeleville on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (2-17) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.