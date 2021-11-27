 Skip to main content
Recap: New Athens breezes by Waltonville
New Athens breezed by visiting Waltonville 54-35 Saturday.

Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 24 points and Codey Boone added 13. Quin Gajewski led the way for Waltonville with 12 points.

New Athens (2-1) visits Valmeyer on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Waltonville (1-2) goes on the road to play Okawville on Tuesday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m.

