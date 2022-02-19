Recap: New Athens downs Trico

New Athens downed visiting Trico 50-43 Saturday.
Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 21 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
CREVE COEUR — History hangs on the walls at Chaminade’s Athletictron.
EAST ST. LOUIS — Macaeleb Rich makes the spectacular sound pedestrian.
Adam Painter walked out of the locker room and took a long, final look at the scoreboard.
CREVE COEUR — Brian Taylor has learned to let the game come to him.
CBC senior point guard Rob Martin scored 22 points as the Cadets overcame early foul trouble to beat SLUH for the seventh consecutive time. CBC hosts Chaminade to close out the regular season on Friday.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Larry Hughes Jr. wasn’t eating at the golden arches Friday night, but he was going to have a happy meal.
Granite City's strong season will send it into the postseason on a high note.
The Wildcats have won 16 games in a row and ended the Wolverines' 20-game home win streak.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (17-6)22. East St. Louis (21-5)33. Chaminade (17-5)14. De Smet (15-7)…
CREVE COEUR — Filip Sinobad passed the praise around Friday night like his teammates share the ball.
