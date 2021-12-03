Recap: New Athens handily defeats Valmeyer

Free throw shooting was key to the Yellow Jackets win. New Athens connected on 16 of 27 attempts, while the Pirates made just nine of 15. The leading scorers for New Athens were Gannon Birkner (21), Codey Boone (16), Gauge Birkner (14) and Isaiah Lintker (14). Jordan McSchooler led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points and Harry Miller added 11. The leading rebounder for Valmeyer was Jordan McSchooler (10)