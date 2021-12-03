 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: New Athens handily defeats Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: New Athens handily defeats Valmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New Athens handily defeated Valmeyer 69-45 Friday at Valmeyer.

Free throw shooting was key to the Yellow Jackets win. New Athens connected on 16 of 27 attempts, while the Pirates made just nine of 15. The leading scorers for New Athens were Gannon Birkner (21), Codey Boone (16), Gauge Birkner (14) and Isaiah Lintker (14). Jordan McSchooler led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points and Harry Miller added 11. The leading rebounder for Valmeyer was Jordan McSchooler (10)

New Athens (3-1) hosts Father McGivney on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (0-5) goes on the road to play Sparta on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News