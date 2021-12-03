Recap: New Athens handily defeats Valmeyer

New Athens handily defeated Valmeyer 69-45 Friday at Valmeyer.
Free throw shooting was key to the Yellow Jackets win. New Athens connected on 16 of 27 attempts, while the Pirates made just nine of 15. The leading scorers for New Athens were Gannon Birkner (21), Codey Boone (16), Gauge Birkner (14) and Isaiah Lintker (14). Jordan McSchooler led the way for Valmeyer with 14 points and Harry Miller added 11. The leading rebounder for Valmeyer was Jordan McSchooler (10)
New Athens (3-1) hosts Father McGivney on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (0-5) goes on the road to play Sparta on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.