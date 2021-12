Gannon Birkner had a game-high 27 points to lead New Athens to a 70-43 win over Dupo Friday at Dupo.

Also finishing in double figures for New Athens was Codey Boone with 12 points.

New Athens (5-4) goes on the road to play Perryville on Saturday at 10 a.m. Dupo (2-8) goes on the road to play Principia on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.