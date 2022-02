Gannon Birkner had a game-high 30 points to lead New Athens to a 57-30 win over visiting Lebanon, Illinois Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for New Athens was Codey Boone with 11 points. Nick Gross led the way for Lebanon, Illinois with 10 points.

New Athens (14-13) visits Carlyle on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-15) plays at O'Fallon First Baptist on Monday at 6 p.m.