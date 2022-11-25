 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: New Athens rolls past Zeigler-Royalton

New Athens rolled past Zeigler-Royalton 75-46 Friday at Christopher.

Gannon Birkner led New Athens with 22 points, while Isaiah Lintker finished with 15 and Ethan Range added 13.

