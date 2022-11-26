 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: New Athens slips past Norris City

  • 0

New Athens slipped past Norris City 31-30 Saturday at Christopher.

Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 13 points.

New Athens (2-1) will host Wayne City at 7 p.m today.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News