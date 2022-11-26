Recap: New Athens slips past Norris City StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 26, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Athens slipped past Norris City 31-30 Saturday at Christopher.Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 13 points.New Athens (2-1) will host Wayne City at 7 p.m today. 0 Comments Tags 11-26-2022 Athens Norris City STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Rimar catches fire in fourth quarter as Collinsville pulls away from Mascoutah MASCOUTAH — Adam Rimar went into fourth-quarter attack mode Tuesday. Pugh's calm hand leads St. Charles to season-opening win over rival St. Charles West ST. CHARLES — Nik Pugh had some ice water in his veins late Tuesday night. Noyes steps up as Triad grinds out tournament victory over Granite City TROY, Ill. — McGrady Noyes doesn’t feel pressure to lead the Triad Knights’ offense. New cast, same result as University City earns shot at third successive Borgia tourney title WASHINGTON, Mo. — Many of the faces are new, but the University City boys basketball team is right back in a familiar early-season spot. Schroeder's big middle quarters help Borgia top Washington in Turkey semifinal WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Schroeder didn't need a whole lot of extra motivation for Friday night's game. Recap: Collinsville topples Marion Adam Rimar had 11 points and 11 rebounds to propel Collinsville past Marion 57-44 Monday at Mascoutah. Recap: Borgia triumphs over Metro Adam Rickman posted 22 points and 12 rebounds to propel Borgia past visiting Metro 77-38 Wednesday. Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Timberland Nate Bobikiewicz had a game-high 30 points to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 72-62 win over visiting Timberland Tuesday. Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/18/2022Scoring Leaders Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/22/2022Scoring Leaders